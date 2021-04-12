Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.