Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

