Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,218. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

