Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

