DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.45 or 0.00012204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $146.01 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,635,243 coins and its circulating supply is 19,608,398 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

