DAO Maker Price Reaches $7.45 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $146.03 million and $11.46 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $7.45 or 0.00012330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.49 or 0.00711075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.02 or 0.99672020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00800284 BTC.

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,635,243 coins and its circulating supply is 19,608,398 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

