DAOBet Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $139.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.97 or 0.01111520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.83 or 0.00430695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

