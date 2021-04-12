Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

