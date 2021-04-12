Dash (DASH) Price Tops $285.33 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $838.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $285.33 or 0.00469476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006440 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00027981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.55 or 0.04117587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,075,277 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

