DATA (DTA) Trading 101.9% Higher This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 84.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $39.19 million and $58.72 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.