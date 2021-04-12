Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATDS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,633,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks.

