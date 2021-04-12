Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,551. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,014.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.
