Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,551. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,014.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Datadog by 45.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

