Datamine FLUX Price Tops $1.09 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $565,797.04 and approximately $52,864.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 89% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 519,033 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

