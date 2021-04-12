Datarius Credit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $111,172.17 and $163.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

