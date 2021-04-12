Datum Price Reaches $0.0060 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $8.37 million and $1.07 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

