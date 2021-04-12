Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

