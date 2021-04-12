David Smith Buys 61 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £200.08 ($261.41).

On Tuesday, March 9th, David Smith purchased 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £151.34 ($197.73).

Shares of LON QQ traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329 ($4.30).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

