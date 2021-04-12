DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in DaVita by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 119.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $109.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

