DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0098

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $8.63 million and $1.36 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

