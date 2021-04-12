Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DCRBU stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRBU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.