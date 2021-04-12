DECENT (DCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $244.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.28 or 0.00362716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

