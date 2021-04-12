DecentBet One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,552.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 13% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $563,099.06 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

