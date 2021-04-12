Decentral Games Price Tops $432.89 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $432.89 or 0.00720378 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $88.57 million and $1.73 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,590 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.