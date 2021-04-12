Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,935.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $509,488.33 and approximately $4,935.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.