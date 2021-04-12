Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0631 on Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $716,503.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00619251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035482 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.