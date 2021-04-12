Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $347.68

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $347.68 and last traded at $345.93, with a volume of 6905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

