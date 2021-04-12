DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Reaches $46.26 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.