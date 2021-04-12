Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

DE traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $378.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

