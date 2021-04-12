Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

