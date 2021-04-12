Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $410.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.72. 15,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

