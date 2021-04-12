Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $410.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.
NYSE:DE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.72. 15,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
