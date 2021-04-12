Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE remained flat at $$377.00 on Monday. 21,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

