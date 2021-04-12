DeFi Bids Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,903.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $79,903.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,418,261 coins and its circulating supply is 12,933,547 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

