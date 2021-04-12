DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $2.69

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00004474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00722132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.61 or 0.99823164 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.00971301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,741,815 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.