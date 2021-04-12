DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,470 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $144.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $146.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

