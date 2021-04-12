DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,751 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

