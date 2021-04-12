DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,242 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $89.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

