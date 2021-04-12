DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,008 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in DaVita by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 333,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.00 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.