DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,143 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 845.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 619.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

ARE stock opened at $168.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

