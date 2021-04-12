DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,035 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

