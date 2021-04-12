DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,423 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

