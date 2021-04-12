DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

EXAS opened at $125.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

