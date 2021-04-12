DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $231.29 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average of $246.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

