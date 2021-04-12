DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $286.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

