DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,806 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

RS opened at $154.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $159.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

