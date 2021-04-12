DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

PK opened at $21.46 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

