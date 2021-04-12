DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $728.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,436.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,374.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

