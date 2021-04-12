DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

