DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,425.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $369.49 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.02 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day moving average is $348.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

