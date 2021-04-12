DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $283.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

