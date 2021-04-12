DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

